‘Stoneman Willie’ gets his burial

An unidentified man died in a small Pennsylvania town’s jail 128 years ago. Today, the town is preparing to finally reveal the man’s identity and put his remains to rest. ABC News’ Danny New reports.

October 5, 2023

