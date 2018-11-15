Transcript for Stormy Daniel's attorney arrested for domestic violence

And now to the other big story this morning Michael have a not a lawyer for stormy Daniels and a fierce critic of president trump. Has been arrested in Los Angeles accused of domestic violence. Of an ID is now responding as we learn new details about the case ABC's Kenneth mode and has the latest good morning. Good morning Linda neither Mike Glover not ignore the LAPD have gone into great detail about the allegations against him. The attorney known for going toe to toe to present at trump on social media and big court itself facing. His own legal problems. Overnight attorney Michael OpenId out on a 50000 dollar bond defending himself after he was arrested charged with felony demand. The violence. I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a while men. I've been an advocate. For women's rights. My entire career and the alleged victim unidentified. Los Angeles Police have released new details only saying the alleged incident happened Tuesday. Tweeting this is an ongoing investigation. And we will provide more details as they become available I am looking forward to a full. Investigation. At which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated. I'm an audience profile has skyrocketed this year the California attorney who represents adult film star stormy Daniels and her legal back and forth with president trump. Has become a fiery outspoken critic of the president. This morning broad common article estranged wife and his first wife are coming to his defense. Saying he was never violent with them ex wife Christine have and I Carlin said in a statement. Michael was always been a loving kind farther to our two daughters and husband. He has never been abusive to me or anyone else he's a very good man. I'm an Audi who's doing court artist charts next month has said he's exploring a presidential run and 20/20. But I can also tell you that the legal trouble but he then authority leading to political problems the Vermont Democratic Party have carefully vet without Gennadi this weekend. Linda campus. That's already there connect Bolton thank you.

