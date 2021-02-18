Transcript for Stranded in the Atlantic for 36 hours

This morning we're hearing from the crew of this charter boat out looking for blue marlin when they spotted something in the water. Twenty miles off Fort Pierce Florida. I told the guys that maybe we found something to go fishing on they got rods ready downstairs with captain she's Cornell student realized it wasn't a fish as we got closer I saw the gentleman raises hand up and start waving at me and that's saying a chase that saves and it's paerson. The help of special. They're fishing trip turned into a rescue mission he was wearing a life jacket but he is clinging to the I got to better inform on. This are taking care of. His daily news and we got a much salutes. Seeing that anything can be. The gas from the sunken boat had burned his clothes and skin. So they cleaned him up with soap and kept him warm until the Coast Guard could arrive 45 minutes later and I had. And rush into the hospital. I was just trying to do my job and was able to be in the right place at the right time and I was just thankful to be able that he routes across passes just nothing short of a miracle. A miracle indeed the man is set to be recovering well the guys who saved and hope to reunite with him soon as for the six others. The Coast Guard says it spent more than 140 hours looking for them. Before suspending the search.

