Transcript for Strong winds fuel Southern California wildfires

Now to the while choir emergency a Southern California strong winds are fueling this dangerous fire for a third day. And as people flee the flames dramatic new video shows firefighters racing to save homes. Overnight a massive wildfire east of Los Angeles is burning out of control new video this morning Joe's firefighters brought a degree protecting homes in Riverside County. Bring water on the flames just over the fence and throwing everything that's flammable on this patio into the fold. The fire has scorched close to 2000 acres since Wednesday afternoon 800 firefighters are now battling the raging inferno. But the typical terrain changed you went directions are making it harder to fight. The winds wolf come out of 1 direction in the morning that in by the afternoon. We'll get a honorary degrees. Switch more than 500 homes in the area have been evacuated Batiste you're warrants were there are Los Angeles station is on the front lines. Area that I'm standing in it under mandatory evacuation. For the very reason that they're trying to get so many of the fire resource isn't personnel. The incident areas so that they can try to save these homes just take a look at that that's right behind this homer here. And this morning officials are closing schools and urging residents in the area to avoid breathe deep in the air. It's close and I can see it continuing to burn. And jump around so I think we're and I him and keep price cuts on. Authorities believe lightning started the fire overnight it was only 10% contained.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.