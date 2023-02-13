Super Bowl LVII recap

From the star-studded ads to Rihanna’s incredible halftime performance while pregnant, ABC News’ Will Ganss has the top entertainment moments from the Super Bowl.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live