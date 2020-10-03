Transcript for ‘Super Tuesday’ part 2

As the country grapples with a corona virus outbreak the democratic presidential candidates and their supporters gathered freed last minute push. Track and at a rally Monday night in Detroit Joseph Biden supporters are given Hansen anti Arab entered the building. Yeah can't I am not. Voters in six states head to the polls today the biggest delegate prize is in Michigan re new poll shows Biden leading theatres by double digits. End up in nice day. Michigan could be a must win for sinners as Biden comes off a string of big wins on Super Tuesday and you endorsements from his former rivals. That are comma here is and Cory Booker either Biden or Sanders called up rallies because of the corona virus. This morning both candidates are attacking president trump for his handling of the outbreak. I ain't telling ABC Eva pilgrims that the American people have lost confidence in the president. He should stop talking he makes things worse is reckless statements. Are confusing people in this country and all over the world. Danner says his team is consulting with local health officials before his rally and claimed the outbreak makes the case for his Medicare for all proposal. Think about the insanity open system. With today's somebody. Wakes up and maybe they think they have the symptoms. Of programs. Yet they cannot afford to go to what doc took. These Medicare role push would be a long and expensive slow and if we can get fumble. So Joseph Biden is also being shortening his rope line he's also says that he is fist bumping and waving and set out. Hugging and shaking hands and at a plant at times. And asked for another former candidate who's endorsed by and Pete but a judge he's taking on new challenge he'll be guest hosting the Jimmy Moore show right here at ABC Thursday night.

