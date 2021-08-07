Transcript for 2 suspects in assassination of Haiti’s president arrested

This morning Haiti's police chief says forced suspects in the assassination of president Joseph canal employees have been killed and two others arrested. The alleged assassins have yet to be identified. As Haiti's acting. Prime minister urges calm we need in every single one. Who are should be no country for. A while seeking justice or we treasure them. The Caribbean nation plunging deeper into crisis after Zealand's storms president Moises residents overnight Wednesday. Killing the 53 year old head of State's and injuring his wife. The First Lady flown to Miami to receive treatment now fighting for her life to Google earth and Derek certainly do these morning. The Haitian ambassador to the United States says the attack was carried out by armed commandos speaking Spanish and masquerading as US drug enforcement agency agents. Overnight the remains of the assassinated president removed. At. In the nation long gripped with turmoil and political unrest a state of siege the international airport shut down. And border with the Dominican Republic closed. Busy capital streets and deed out. I need a lot of us didn't. Almost any. And myself included we're waiting or. Fire creek we don't want and we don't want a violent. In Washington president Biden condemning the assassination. Very words. US secretary of state Antonin link and called Haiti's interim prime minister late Wednesday extending his condolences. And vowing to support the Haitian government. And its people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.