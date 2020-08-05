Transcript for Sweet treat for mom

Dinner at mom's favorite restaurant not on the menu this Mother's Day but if you had your Fam on a whip up a home cooked Mother's Day treat this year. Katy Sealy has at least on her delicious idea. It's one of those why can't run it every time and so we're gonna ETF strawberries or is it and so. I can't quality ingredients that sums you know it's creamy crack are all go. Very simple thank low risk high reward that's right at it Katie. Is a professional chef who would like most of us is stuck at home you know that. We're gonna have her on them forget. And launching a social media series called the court in its. Which is where she's helping us with up a sweet treat for the matriarch of your gambling so if you waited till the last minute. It's too late still able to these things shall from Albany kitchen answer any deep think there's still oh yeah there are combest. And so. More than anything happy that she just wants to spend time with. Luckily Katie strawberries don't forget cheese cake isn't it time consuming and crescent rolls base and the cream cheese mixture diced strawberries. Another layer of crust and into the for the full recipe and check out our web site. And if it'll be a whole family affair. What advice do you have when potatoes are you in the kitchen. I think it's I reiterated his. But they see food being created so there's this investment in that in dinner and though some. It's more willing to I think the perfect way to say happy Mother's Day from here. Own quarantined its mama is an element you are gonna win and the Indians and AM. The women. I'll win win indeed that looks cell yummy for the full recipe check out our website at W an enhanced dot com. Listen is going well quick shout out to your mom give us a name Mary I love you so much and grandma Freddie and look supplies Mona last place Mac. It is without that can I let me out of my mom and a that and my mom in law Sandra we love you all the bottles of Walton is now we love you well boy and had taken the break on asthma. We're live life through two months old yet it is. Loved.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.