Teen dies after TikTok challenge

A 13-year-old died after overdosing on Benadryl while his friends were recording. ABC’s Lionel Moise reports how the family is now hoping to change regulations.

April 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live