Transcript for Texas man claims he killed his wife while sleepwalking

And after the murder trial in Texas where a man claims he killed his wife while he was sleepwalking his wife was shot multiple times in their home nearly six years ago. Now is lawyers are arguing what he did it. Was involuntary. This morning and in usual murder trial is underway in Texas for a man who blames his sleep walking for the death of his wife in December 2013 Raymond plaza Reen called his son. And told him he'd just had a dream that he shot and killed his wife of 35 years Deborah last serene. But it wasn't a dream was ring admits he shot Debra half a dozen times he claims it was involuntary. On account that he was a sleek. There are other witnesses over there that have seen. The manifestation of his sleep disorder and we want help they will be important for future canal. Taking the stand for the defense for Maine who each at one point had been incarcerated with plastering since the murder. They each talked about his odd sleeping behavior he would often walk in his sleep both day and night. Also on the stand for the defense a sleep expert who gave plaza rain to sleep testing 2015. He did have a lot of movement in rim. And room you're not supposed to move. His post. As for the prosecution they called dampers oldest daughter to understand she described plaza -- as a heavy drinker. Andy damaging testimony for the defense she said last serene high. Threatened to kill her mother in the past. More testimony is scheduled today if convicted badgering could face life in prison.

