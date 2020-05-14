Transcript for Therapy dogs in Zoom classrooms

With so many students taking classes at home these days. Antley is giving a whole new meaning of the term teachers pack it's extract it kinda makes the eel like. And think about how he would like that they and that of thinking about making any abstract. He's a rescue dog and an ambassador of the mud agrees curriculum for North Shore animal league America a program bringing dogs in the schools. And now into zoom classrooms. You're late. Now it your wishes us well it's just show blow. A three. The program now totally free of charge and a time when students and their parents can really use the extra support. Casey feels the things I hate. And many of these phone ban has allowed two. When she's having a moment dances with dogs and be able to pet them in the it's sad that and then. Just having that in some action has been like Singh. Nowadays students making virtual visits with these furry friends pathfinder's. You not interrupt me. He he's looking good listener and Bentley is currently quarantined witnesses lusting. Still helping teach the students at Churchill school in New York kiss like stay calm. I'm often asked it. Videos lesson plans and activities focused on social and emotional learning available to educators. And their four legged assistance declined. Like light plus sentenced only to look with the dogs the teacher's pet that eggs distance learning feel a lot more like home. Leading you're adding this is and you didn't think parents. In addition to my degrees from North Shore animal league America other nonprofits are bringing therapy pops into zoom rooms PAL in Washington DC has initiated a virtual reading program. So kids in quarantine can't read two dogs instead each other programs like these boost confidence. And can raise reading fluency by 30%. Each guy's incredible how they're in DC is an incredible programs help. Countless number of students over the years as therapy dogs. They make you feel good in their cute they'd I don't know cute yet. That they are not much you need them at least see them in your life all. My it exactly in the better.

