Transcript for Tiger infected with coronavirus

As New York City approaches the apex of infection some of its cannibal residence it now dealing with cold mid nineteen a four year old Malayan tiger named Nadia at the Bronx new testing positive. We were surprised of course because this is the first time. Person has naturally infected an animal and an animal has gotten sick. The zoo's chief veterinarian doctor Paul Kelly explaining that the problem is worse than expected the tiger infecting four other tigers and lions. The big cats displaying respiratory problems. She got sickened and the later. Other tigers and lions got sick. Thankfully all expected to make a full recovery when Nadia started showing symptoms the veterinary team performed a number of diagnostic tests. And blood work it's not the same type of tests that health care providers give to people. So there's no competition for testing between these very differing situations. But now body is positive test results prompting the question. Can the virus be spread to humans from their pets doctor and hole in house from New York city's animal medical centers says yes. But so far only from cats. We know that pact have. Have almost the identical virus tourist sector are now settles in Atlanta the virus and. That people do so far no evidence of transmission from dogs but doctor Holland house says. The take the same precautions with animals as you would with humane family members if you're sick. Isolate yourself are all members of the family and that includes the past. Back at the zoo these big cats likely infected by asymptomatic zoo keepers we. Have keepers who cared for the cats none of them have been tested. And humbled they all were healthy at the time they worked with the cast. So aside from those tigers and lions out of this news other big cats including snow leopard she does clouded leopard and a puma. Are showing symptoms meanwhile zoo keepers around the country. Have been making extra efforts to protect the apes in their care because apes can usually catch. Respiratory illnesses that we humans might pass along well I think I like it better recover about the tiger king last week and is also who just really underscores the fact that we. Still a lot more about this corner fire. That thank you appreciate it.

