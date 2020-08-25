Transcript for ‘Trombone Guy’ drowns out campus hate

Not a typical start to the school year at the University of South Carolina this year. And anti ELN protesters disturbing the peace and a hot summer afternoon in this weekend. So he was saying a lot and home building means a lot of racist things students gathering to show him that there's no place for hate on their campus. But the protestor had a megaphone. He's under grads needed a hero and any did remind me into some really strong memories are playing and then he those are those leadership of the US. Trade Hogan a freshman showing up at his trombone sits round out that he speaks and in our people would reacts. Benevolence are cheering and insular place a I just went on from there trade kept playing for two hours. I'm a crude rude driver didn't people gave me water like. Always valued finally demands megaphone die so tray was able to take a break. Meanwhile Sawyer it's tick tock of the incident has blown up. You more than 2.3 million times and trays becoming a local hero with a new nickname trombone guy. A local pizzeria making a college kids dream come true. The owner at a place like reached out news like. Trombone guy and you call live via dislocation in you'll get free choices and so you graduated. These places are great betray says it's the support from strangers that means the most. They say like my son just started playing from bone in his cell what you did. Another crew really inspired by you. Just to die in his trombone sending a perfect message we don't really except that here and we are very dedicated. He likened this no that's a welcoming environment from all the students over the leadership her students I'm Anthony administration. And that you can't name but we're gonna have her and that responds. Might just be a trombone. Three feet. Exact. Traces this whole thing has been an awesome way to make friends as a freshman on campus. By the way he says his dream job is to play trombone in a symphony one day he's well on his way. New Jake music education is his major at the University of South Carolina. You know I know little bit about that University of South Carolina and I looked him up he is part of the mighty tower the southeast marching band. How the drum major they're back a few years ago.

