Transcript for Trump accuses Twitter of 'interfering' in election

President top is now accusing Twitter of interfering in the 20/20 election it comes after the social media site put back checked labels on some of his tweets. ABC's NFL locker terra has more. Over named president trump escalating his feud with Twitter the president's blasted the social media platform for attaching fact checked warnings to some of his tweets for the first time. Labeling them as potentially misleading. When he claimed it mail in ballots would lead to widespread fraud. Underneath the tweets a link added by Twitter reading get the facts about mail in ballots president trump sounded off accusing Twitter of interfering in the twenties when he presidential election. Adding they are saying my statement mail in ballots which will lead to massive corruption and fraud is incorrect. Twitter is completely stifling free speech and I as president will not allow it to happen. Experts say there is no evidence that voter fraud is a widespread problem in the US and state election officials scrambled to find safe ways for people to vote amid the corona virus pandemic California governor Gavin Newsom recently required each of the states 58 counties to send mail in ballots to all registered voters. I think it's pretty clear ID or about leaders' actions not just in California around the country they really don't want people to be voting. On Tuesday afternoon president trump who voted by mail in Florida's primary election in March against bird out against the expansion of mail in voting. You're asking for fraud people still Matta mailboxes. People spread them and then they sign him and they give amendment that people don't even know that double counted. And trump defended his use of mail in ballots say his job as president kept him away from his legal residence in Florida Kenneth and Mona. And as thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.