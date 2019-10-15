Transcript for Trump authorizes sanctions against Turkey

Now to the crisis in Syria president trump is authorizing new economic sanctions on Turkey in hopes of restraining that country's devastating assault on the Syrian Kurds. The president spoke to the Turkish president by phone to demand a cease fire while moving to withdrawing nearly every American soldier from the country. The death toll is mounting as Turkish troops pushed deeper into Syria setting the stage for a clash with Syrian forces for now aligned with the Kurds. ABC's Megan to resilient is here with the latest good morning Megan. Good morning Elizabeth vice president Penn says he will head to Turkey as quickly as possible to negotiate a settlement. Seeing sanctions could be brand tap if Turkey doesn't respond. This situation in Syria growing more dangerous more than a 130000. People displaced hundreds reported dead. As Turkey's military makes its way to the strategic town of managed until days ago the Kurds were fighting nicest alongside the US and guardian ice is present. But now they struck a deal with Syrian dictator and enemy of last Bashar Al Assad to join the front line against Turkey. Just one week after announcing. We US troops out of key area in Syria president trump is now locked the rising sanctions against the NATO ally. Calling Turkey's president her wine asking for a cease fire and sending a delegation led by vice president Mike Pence to Turkey. The sanctions that were announced today will continue. And will worsen. Unless and until Turkey. Embraces an immediate cease fire. Stops the violence. And agrees to negotiate. A long term settlement. Republican senator Lindsey Graham who was initially critical of the president's decision to withdraw troops on FOX & Friends. Republicans and Democrats working with the administration. Our Carter come down here on him like a ton of bricks are rainy and tight sanctions saying he deserves it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi releasing a statement saint distinctions fall short and that the president's erratic decision making is threatening lives risking regional security. And undermining America's credibility in the world. And the 1000 US troops president trump has ordered out of northern Syria will go to a rock and be available for anti ice is in counterterrorism missions. But without troops in the area and Meeks intelligence gathering for potential missions much more difficult to Elizabeth. Megan thank you.

