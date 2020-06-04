Transcript for Trump doubles down on unproven drug

A new battle in the war on corona virus I want people to live. And I'm seeing people dying what really do we have to lose president trump announcing the government has stockpiled twining nine million doses of the anti malaria drug hydroxy caloric quit he says FEMA is distributing the drug to help save lives who. Sending it all over FEMA is doing it demand has been approved by FDA. Which is very important if it wasn't a program gear that I couldn't do this but FDA's approved. The hydroxy. The FDA has only approved emergency use of the medication its effectiveness is purely anecdotal at this stage raising red flags for doctors. Anytime you talk about any treatment and medicine you have to weigh the risks vs the benefits of vs the options or alternatives we don't know exactly the right dose or when to give Ed. And we have to remember that just because something is available. Doesn't mean we should jump to its use. And president trump admits he doesn't know if the medication will work on covic nineteen patients but says he doesn't want to wait. Because it's a relatively harmless drug. Kenneth motor. Andrew saying TO.

