Transcript for Trump hints at political comeback

Former president Donald Trump will be ready to step back into the spotlight now that the cloud of impeachment has been lifted gas spoke to him last night he was grateful to those lawyers he appreciated the help that all of us. Provided. Senator Lindsey Graham telling Fox News the former president is planning his next move in politics he's ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party he's excited about twenty torn in two. But as each tries to perfect the art of the comeback the former president facing legal issues. Analysts now believe the impeachment trial while low for might have also left the former president legally exposed I think it. That can lead. Reluctant. Officials who might be on the fence even though they believe if they believe a crime has been committed to move full. Officials in shorts are investigating his attempts to subvert the will of voters in the state after calls to election officials to find him more votes. In new Yorker criminal probe into his taxes and finances. President trumpet still lob over every donated. Plotted and all. Didn't get away without any time. Now I think senator McConnell speech she got a load off his chest obviously but unfortunately total load on the back of Republicans. Trump also said to be angry after seven Republicans voted to convict him. Those GOP senators now facing backlash among them senator bill Cassidy now censured by the Louisiana Republican Party. I'm attempting to hold president trumped accountable. And that is the trust I have from the people that elected me and I am very confident that as time passes people will move to that position. What house members of the GOP or calling for a new direction for the party a week from trump. The overwhelming majority still support him as they look to take back power on Capitol Hill in 20/20 two. And a new ABC news it's this poll shows only 14% of Republicans believe trump should have been convicted in that impeachment trial however a large majority 83% believe that trial should never have happened.

