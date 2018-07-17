Transcript for Trump receives criticism in wake of Helsinki summit

Chuck Schumer is calling on Republicans to confront the president directly an increase sanctions on Russia. Patrick removed covers Russia for ABC news he's live in beautiful Helsinki this morning good morning to you Patrick and one of the headlines there in Helsinki says ground zero. Who in one. What's their reaction back in Russia as far as you know. Like Kenneth Stein yeah I mean it just overwhelmingly. Positive in Russia they feel that lemon trees and came away from that summit today. An obvious win it because ultimately he went that came back. More or less more than he can positive hopeful that an American president basically agreeing. Win Russia's perspective on many issues and accepting this narrative they've been pushing for you is that. The US is actually was a very much to blame for the current. Very poor relations that have existed between. Russia and the US is about women in the accident very pleased and the Russian far miss that yes they said that he had gone fabulously. That have been seen and we that it had had a rest prime minister. Praise something so strong is that. They normally pretty reserved so that was unusual to hear it from him so the Russians others to consider the so when that. Where this specific things that they wanted to get out of this do you feel like they did get that. Meanwhile the main things that we were hearing from Russian officials before they came to this summit was that they once it to basically trying to establish. Normal communications with the US and that they be trying to move past this. Confrontations been having since Russia invaded Ukrainian transit fourteen I think on on that count with president trump. They succeeded. More than they could perhaps. Hopeful in the because heat president jump but did say basically sex. That point of view and decide to try and move on from it. I think what should be sent there is of course. They may not quite counted on the severity of their reaction in back in the US in the up ruled that is counted as cool as and so the question now is that he's went. President trump will be able to actually pursue this to told he's been trying when this image outraged back in the US. But I assume as far as the Russians are concerned this is a dialogue that they wanted improvements back on the world stage. The Russians in essence winning. Yeah I think the Russians that's when we were going into this summit was saying you know it. It's a win win of that victory and in that I that he gets what he was hoping flow which is this this business of the taunts. All of you know and it's simply because it's out rollback in the US which we know it. The Russians have been seeking to try and cool as these divisions. And it and other positions in the US so obviously this is having having NAVTEQ. Right ABC's Patrick real for us in Finland Patrick thank you.

