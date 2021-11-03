Transcript for New Trump recording revealed

This morning a new glimpse at the outside pressure officials and Georgia faced as they investigated allegations of voter fraud. In a recorded phone call obtained by the Wall Street Journal then president trump can be heard telling a chief investigator. That she'll be praise if the election results are overturned. That never comes. Eight people who. What about stability and check engine yeah right yeah. In the call with Francis Watson who works for Georgia secretary of state. Trump insisted he won. I want everything that you can't you know and I want Jordan at number well. And the people pennant. In a new interview Watson says he's quote shocked that trump made that phone call but she insists she did not feel pressured. The investigation by Watson and her team found only two mismatched signatures among more than 151000. Votes that were part of their audit one week after the call with Watson trump demanded the secretary of state find the exact number of votes he needed to win. I only need 111000 about the palace. I need 111000 vote it here right. Officials have now opened a criminal investigation into the phone calls and Trump's effort to overturn the results the investigators will now include Fulton County. Now that's spokesperson for trump has not responded to our request for comment about that call with Francis Watson.

