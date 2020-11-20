Transcript for Trump running out of legal options

This morning Democrats in the house are demanding answers from the woman who's blocking Joseph Biden from beginning his transition into the White House this is a block not to stop our transition. But to the senate doing its constitutional duty as well top Democrats are now giving annaly Murphy head of the General Services Administration until Monday to explain the delay. Saying she has no conceivable argument to denied Biden won the election. We're gonna do our job to remove forward but really be great if the GSA would follow the law is no excuse. Not to share the data and let us begin to plan. He comes as more election results are certified George overnight wrapping up a statewide audit re affirming Biden's wind. The audit has aligned very closely to what we had on election night reporting race so close. This remarkable Lugar. Meanwhile the trump administration is facing allegations of impropriety. Amid claims that election officials in Michigan backtracked on confirming election results. After they were directly contacted by president trump the needs don't years. That you win an election the voters. Two of Michigan's top lawmakers are set to meet with the president at the White House today raising new concern that they may step in and choose electors that will vote for trump. Despite Biden is 150000. Vote lead in the state. Blamed Robert for any candidate on either side of the aisle to attempt to inner ear and her obstruct a process that is Zairean well. Ingrained in the law. In Pennsylvania trust's legal battle has hit a roadblock after judges dismissed two lawsuits aimed at discounting ballots we're gonna become been as well. Trump surrogate still falsely claiming there was widespread fraud in launching long shot legal challenges hoping to overturn the election results are votes are counted. In Germany. And in Spain. By a company owned. By affiliates. Of Chavez in the Dura. But among some Republicans support now wearing fan. Senator Mitt Romney tweeting it is difficult to imagine a worse more undemocratic action by a sitting American president. Christopher crabs the Homeland Security official fired by president trump recently. Called Rudy Giuliani's performance quote the most dangerous one hour and 45 minutes of TV in American history. And possibly the crazy.

