This morning a shake up at the State Department is capping off what can only be described as a bad week for the trump administration. A senior official is now quitting over the president's handling of nationwide protests over police brutality and it. According to the Washington Post Mary Elizabeth Taylor has resigned she's been a member of the trump administration since day one. Becoming the youngest assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs ever at thirty years old and the first black woman to hold the position. In her resignation letter Taylor writes moments of upheaval can change you. She asked the trajectory of your life and mold your character. The president's comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions and now the president is facing backlash after claiming to a popularize June 18 the data commemorates the end of slavery in the US. The president had planned a rally in Tulsa today coinciding with the unofficial holiday but the campaign postpone the rally until tomorrow. The president tells the Wall Street Journal I did something good I may June teen very famous adding nobody had ever heard of it. Even though his own staff issued a statement each of the last three years commemorating the date. But perhaps the biggest setbacks for the administration this week came from the Supreme Court. Handing down to decisions. I'm he and they are aimed at believed. Ruling Thursday that truck illegally and in daka. The Obama era program that protects law abiding immigrants brought to the US as children from being deported to Carolina Fong Feng a plaintiff in the case came to the US when she was twelve. She says the United States is the only place she knows. It back guy name and I live east here intense night B you are finding a job and start and and I ain't. In his dissent justice Clarence Thomas called doc unlawful from its inception and accused his fellow justices of ducking their duty. Earlier this week the court ruled people cannot be fired for being gay or transgender. The administration had sided with employers arguing the Civil Rights Act does not cover sexual orientation. Or gender identity. A majority of justices including trump appointee Neil gore stitched disagreed. The president treating Thursday. Tried to block former national security advisor John Bolton skating new book from being released claiming it contains classified information. In the book Bolton describes trump as being. Unfit for office I don't think he's fit for office and I don't think he has the confidence to carry out the job president trump called Bolton a whacko saying his book is full of lies. Bolton brushing off the attacks I think it's and the coming of the office of president I think it. Degrades the political civil discourse in our country and just not gonna respond to it. And in a new statement secretary of state Mike Pompeo was blasting Bolton saying quote it's both sad and dangerous that John Bolton spinal public role. Is that of a trader.

