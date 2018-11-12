Transcript for Trump's search for a chief of staff intensifies

We begin with the latest round of turmoil at the White House a president from his meeting today with democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Hoping to hammer out a budget deal to avert a partial government shutdown but sources say he remains preoccupied with the Russia investigation. And he's back on Twitter last night declaring once again that there is no evidence of collusion. All this says he scrambles to find a new chief of staff ABC's Kenneth rodent has the details from Washington Kenneth following it all good morning. Good morning to may intend it is likely we won't find out about the next chief of staff or released interim chief of staff any day now. And by tweed it is not a good time in fact it's a bad time for president trump that uncertainty. Over Hulu and day to day operations of the White House. President trump search for a new chief of staff comes as multiple investigations heat up and Democrats appear to take over the house. It's depressed all make the right choice for chief of staff when he's ready. And hopefully he'll change somebody's got great chemistry with Crea really ship wept through. We'll help you navigate the next couple years to president's son along advisory jerk Christian girl sponsors overnight. Praising outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelli Scott Kelly it well they believe saying. Sources say trumping tell your had a string relationship. The Washington approach reports are for the BP's chief of staff Mickey ears. Turned on the jumped to replace Kelly the president has quote no plan B one of the contenders conservative GOP congressman mark meadows also on Fox News. I can say this that. Because it's an honor certainly I'm unfavorably inclined did at least have paid a discussion with the president. The new chief of staff will likely help the president navigate the melting legal troubles and talk a possible impeachment by the democratic led house. Overnight the president claim last week's closed door testimony of fired FBI director James told me. On the Russian investigation. Revealed there was no collusion with the sweet sixteen campaign earlier he tweeted Democrats can't find a Smart teen gun. The president miss bill smoking as he dismissed for prosecutors. Are calling illegal hush money payments to two women he had OS appears with years ago. This morning a bipartisan group of former senators publish the Washington Post hop bad warning current law makers of a constitutional. Crisis. It sounded the alarm same ahead of the Mueller report this country is entering a dangerous period is up to the senate to defend our democracy. To make Condace and urging senators to choose party our country over party Kenneth Ankiel.

