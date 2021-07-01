Trump's social media accounts suspended

More
After he violated platform policies, Twitter and Facebook placed unprecedented restrictions on the president’s accounts. ABC’s Will Ganss speaks with Adweek’s Scott Nover.
1:58 | 01/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's social media accounts suspended

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"After he violated platform policies, Twitter and Facebook placed unprecedented restrictions on the president’s accounts. ABC’s Will Ganss speaks with Adweek’s Scott Nover. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"75107963","title":"Trump's social media accounts suspended","url":"/WNN/video/trumps-social-media-accounts-suspended-75107963"}