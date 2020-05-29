Twitter hits back at Trump's executive order

More
President Donald Trump signed an order aimed at cracking down on social media sites. ABC News Ines de La Cuetara reports.
2:14 | 05/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter hits back at Trump's executive order

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"President Donald Trump signed an order aimed at cracking down on social media sites. ABC News Ines de La Cuetara reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"70948285","title":"Twitter hits back at Trump's executive order","url":"/WNN/video/twitter-hits-back-trumps-executive-order-70948285"}