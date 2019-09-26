Transcript for Uber responds to concerns about passenger safety

And adds new allegations about who were and concerns about passenger safety. The Washington Post reports the company has a three strikes policy that. Policy report only allows drivers to keep picking up passengers even after they've been accused of crimes. This morning Hoover is responding to new allegations in the Washington Post. An investigation by the newspaper claims the company is putting its own interest ahead of writers according to more than twenty current and past employees interviewed. The article be tells one case of a driver accused of sexually assaulting three separate writers. It's still being allowed to drive Hoover says complaints from riders who allege a crime by a driver are sent to a special investigations unit. If people are receptive to the kind of feedback that you have about suspected offenders as far as that they should stay on the application and not. Miller Flores was an investigator for Gruber for two years. She says she left the company last year because of a number of sexual assault cases she had to investigate. I'm talking about sexual assault. All day every day and it's not easy it. Flores says there's a policy the company of not reporting purported crime so police. Even when they get confessions of felonies. It was our job to you know. Just take the report for what and what is and not hand that off to police. Hoover says the reason for not reporting alleged crimes to police is to protect the alleged victims sane if those victims want to go to police they can and over investigators will cooperate. Hoover calls the Washington Post investigation an accurate and the company says it's made changes and invested and safety technology. We overhauled the system and we created something new and a lot of the policies a lot of things that you see I'm and that Washington Post article on their worst spoken about. Our outdated. And according to the pros many Hoover investigators have no law enforcement experience. Hoover says it's now hiring people with more experience.

