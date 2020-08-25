Transcript for Unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police shooting of black man

Overnight. Chaos on the streets of Kenosha Wisconsin. Multiple buildings set on flyer including a Wisconsin department of corrections building. At the city's courthouse a dump trucks set on fire and water bottles hurled at officers and my dear who then fired tear gas at the crowns. The unrest coming after the police shooting of a black man on Sunday. Video shows three Kenosha officers following play one of them with his gun drawn grabbing Blake shirt as he opens the car door how. And then opening client. It'll be clear this was not an accident. This wasn't bad police work this felt like some sort of vendetta. Being taken out. On a member of our community. The officers were not wearing body cameras the mayor says cameras are in the city's budget for 20/20 two. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tweeting quote if it were referring neighbors video the police shooting of Jacob Blake would have vanished and new officers would be held accountable. A man named ray recorded the video. He says police arrived after several lemon started arguing. Before taking the video he says Blake and three officers were rustling according to ray one officer he's played telling him to drop the knife. Ray says he then started recording as bleak walked around the car. The police my say he was resisting arrest but he was an attack in the bullies they were sent telling him drop the knife IDC united in his hand and now. A new video surfacing overnight showing a different angle of the shooting. Blake is seen on the ground appearing to fight with officers before getting up and walking around the driver's side of the car were Hugh shot. Investigators have not said whether Blake hadn't knife or any other weapon. In the meantime the shooting now getting reaction from major sports stars like Aaron Rodgers and LeBron James Franklin just. And doesn't know people Vuitton and sail boat Wii owners here. Let me in black women black keys. We are terrified. And Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill not wanting to talk basketball. After the team's big win. I don't think we should even be talking about basketball today on the about break friendly. I'm was born on and it's like I said is devastating and that's the lawsuit he Miramar right now we're angle or to win red. I'm notice really matters today. Two of the officers are now on administrative leave pending an investigation. Fleet was listed in stable condition overnight his uncle says Blake was breaking up a fight. Before that shooting.

