Transcript for US averaging 57,000 new COVID-19 cases per day due to delta variant

This morning Major League Baseball now dealing with several breakthrough cove infections the lead postponing last night's Phillies nationals game. After four national players and eight staffers tested positive the team's manager says all but one of them were vaccinated some of the guys are asymptomatic some are symptomatic disorder. The guys the US is now averaging about 57000. New Kobe cases per day. That's up nearly 55%. In the last week experts blame the surge on the highly contagious delta variant and the number of people still unvaccinated. It comes as Pfizer pushes for a third vaccine dose or booster shot the company revealing new data showing its vaccine drops from 96% effective. To 84% effective over six month period. Indiana I think it's pretty likely that those who are at high risk of acquiring co leader iris prints that severe outcomes from cove it will require booster by the end of the year. And I do think there's a chance that there will be a recommendation for all of us to get a booster but it depends on I want this data shows over the next few weeks. And now battles over masked mandates are brewing once again in Missouri the attorney general is suing Saint Louis and Kansas City after city officials reimpose mask orders. The Health Department director in Saint Louis county expressing frustration over the resistance to masks and vaccines. Get over your cells doing the responsible. Nonsense thing get a shot get over your ignorance and please do not listen. Two politicians. Who trying to mislead you by scoring cheap political points. Seven states have laws banning math mandates House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy even slamming a new mask rule in the House of Representatives tweeting quote. The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science. Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying this about McCarthy's comment. And now more an FL players are pushing back at the league's new policy. Which says outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games and players not getting paid. Cold Beasley of the Buffalo Bills is refusing to get the shot. Following his start this off by saying. I'm not anti or pro Max from pro choice. Authorities in New York City are so worried about the number of unvaccinated residents are now offering to pay people what hundred dollars cash just to get the shot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.