Transcript for US coronavirus death toll nears 200,000

This morning DUS 18200. Pounds in corona virus stats. In Washington in a somber tribute on Sunday the national cathedral bells tolling 200 times. One for every thousand deaths. Now many doctors dreading the fall we don't have a clear cut. Treatment. For this Lance. We don't know if you learn to get a vaccine an annual bike fest at the lake at the Ozarks and dean Sunday. After drying more than a 100000 people many with Al wearing masks. You can ask every bite her wherever you think don't Arnold road hitting a stopped bus riding. On Friday president trump insisting his administration will begin distributing a vaccine within 24 hours of its approval. But a new ABC excess poll showed 52% of Americans surveyed have no confidence at all in president trump. To confirm the safety and effectiveness of the potential corona virus vaccine. It comes as a congresswoman from Connecticut tests positive for coal bed and that's Hawaii prepares to reopen to visitors. Residents they're frustrated with confusing cove in nineteen restrictions that have resulted in 101000 police citations in one week. I received complaints from even lawyers who couldn't understand what they were allowed to do. How what they were prohibited from doing. An Attleboro Massachusetts student testing positive but their parents sending them to school anyway. This one was an egregious violation of rules thirty students now in quarantine. Anyhow some student athletes testing positive for Coke an eighteen. To undergo cardiac. Evaluation. Includes an echo cardiogram. Before there are allowed to return to exercise. It comes to Watson's and and it. Team owner how many think he could come in contact with someone who contracted the virus Dan Snyder tested negative ad but in court as a precaution. And thanks Megan.

