Transcript for US coronavirus death toll nears 400,000

This morning as a hospital struggled with a surge of covad patients they're also struggling with a chaotic vaccine rollout. At this point in the pandemic what's keeping you up at night. Back zeroing out fast of that. People not getting to. Ahead of it. Mass vaccination sites are popping up from hard rock stadium to Citi Field even Disneyland. But with a crippled rollout plan appointments are now over booked. I'm hearing word that Jersey surgeon trained medical personnel all over the place. And so we're gonna have to look to see if different vaccines thanks to circuitry in people this Alston to take more funding and better coordination so people know when to show up to their finance and where to go. The government is pushing for at least fifteen million doses to be distributed by the end of January so far only 31 million have gone out. And now another challenge at least twenty states have confirmed cases that more contagious you key mutation of Kobe nineteen hospitals in England are seeing a new patient every thirty seconds elsewhere an eighteen year old from Georgia. Is back on US soil this morning. After being jailed in the Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine rules are now. Skyler Mack left her hotel only two days into her required fourteen. For visitors removing her wrist monitor to watch her boyfriend a professional jet skier compete in a race Mac and her boyfriend were sentenced to two months in jail. Ultimately serving only 32 days. The biggest relief I finally flipped through the night. And it's kind of hard to fall asleep when someone you love so much you know that they're not sleeping and that they're uncomfortable and unease she is she's tough girl. Is she had to be scared. And back to the vaccine West Virginia is leading the country when it comes to vaccine distribution per capita officials say it's because the state embraced mom and pop pharmacies. And set of national chains.

