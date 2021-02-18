Transcript for US life expectancy suffers historic drop due to COVID-19

This morning new data showing just how deadly this virus has created this CDC reporting US life expectancy dropped in the first half a 20/20. Shaving off at least one year of life. It's the biggest increase since world war two and all that doesn't sound like a whole are at a at a population level. This is this is a huge decline for minorities the told even greater. Black Americans losing nearly three years Hispanics just shy of two. In with another round of winter storms barreling in officials are warning weather is impacting vaccine deliveries they want to make sure that is as we bought some time in some states or people to get meals and arms. Are partners to Ali and to make up that last up lost ground. Experts now warning about a new theory after it appears to strains combined creating what they call a heavily meets heated high grade. In typical mutations of virus will change in little ways and replicate within a host. I'm but this wasn't what we call re combinations that's been hosts is infected with two different variants of the virus this is something good probably that has how. Happened up to this point we just haven't really detected it. The more transmissible UK Berrian and that south African period could cost cases to rise and overnight Maryland's governor announcing the State's first confirmed case of the Brazil variant. New Jersey's governor with this message to residents. First off folks don't travel personal South Africa are now the could be clearer the CDC also urging everyone to postpone travel. But the good news. The Spicer and majora vaccines appear to offer protection against the new strains including the highly transmissible south African variant. And this morning sources tell ABC news that the FBI's investigating New York governor Andrew Cuomo's corona virus task force and its handling of nursing facilities are early on in the pandemic in eighteen seeded. That they withheld deaf info from state lawmakers out of fear that the truck administration would use it against the state.

