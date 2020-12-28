Transcript for US reaches 'critical point' in pandemic

To a grim forecast for the crime of ours pandemic doctors say it's going to get a lot worse in the coming weeks. Figures already show about wind and every 1000 Americans has died from the virus. And Alan new and more contagious Covert mutation has spread to North America. This morning public health officials are warning the US is at a critical point in the fight against the corona virus. With ten million Americans flying over the Christmas holiday now returning home. Potentially fanning the flames of the pandemic as we get into the next few weeks it might actually get worse across the country nearly 13 of hospitals report their icy use are at nearly at capacity. California now the epicenter reported more than 50000 new infections over the holiday weekend hospitals there are now postponing some surgeries and running low on supplies. At least a dozen hospitals have been requesting. Additional support. For a mobile oxygen units health officials are also tracking the spread of the new covad nineteen mutation. From the UK to other parts a Europe and now in Toronto appear worried about a new potentially more contagious Bavaria. It is that much more important that we follow the four w.s Wear a mask wash your hands watcher distance. And abort one if when weighed on gathering nearly two million -- vaccine doses have been administered in the US but that's far short of the number health officials have predicted. The idea that we're gonna get to twenty million vaccines. Vaccinations by the end of the year that's probably unrealistic at this point. And New York authorities are investigating park care community health the health care provider posting images in my Dern as vaccine and it's freezers. It's accused of letting members of the public skip the line in get access to the vaccine before health care workers. In nursing home residents but park here assisted follow all new York state department of health procedures. And proactively returned its vaccines pending the department's review golfer Greg Norman saying he's back in the hospital. Writing I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain. But this virus kicked the crap out of me muscle and joint pain on another level headaches that go look a chisel going through your head. Scrapie little bits off each time. And this sobering figure from California on average one person is dying every ten minutes from code red and LA county.

