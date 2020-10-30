Transcript for Utah authorities investigating missing mom case

New questions in the case of a missing mother found alive after spending twelve days in Zion National Park. Authorities claim her story doesn't add up and they're launching a criminal investigation here's ABC's Andrea Fuji. This morning new concern about the story of a mother reported missing while on a hike in Utah. The Washington county sheriff's office is now conducting a criminal investigation into holly court GA who was found alive October 18 in Zion National Park. Her family says she and left twelve days earlier without food water or her phone. Now one of the sergeants who founders says there are discrepancies in her story. Court TA was found half a mile from a parking area where she was last seen you go off trail. It will be virtually impossible to find somebody unless they want to be found. Her family says the 38 year old may have suffered a mental breakdown and planned a spiritual journey while fasting inside the park. But they say she fell suffered a concussion and became disoriented still they say she managed to stay in you're riverbed for water to survive. Her sister spoke to ABC news after holly was found. She's had very little water meet parent outs. Economic top. On the town she said he's on his signature. But Sargent passion says the water in that river is toxic is she'd been drinking that water in what she had some really high immune system. She would've been very very real the sergeant also saying there was no evidence of a head injury to cause a concussion. And park officials say cord EA was able to walk our own and did not need an ambulance. The Washington county sheriff's office released a statement saying. It's received numerous tips on the case claiming the story was possibly a plan to fraudulently generate money to Google funny account for coty is recovery. Adding at this point there is no evidence to support the theory but the investigation continues. That go funny account raised nearly 121000 dollars. Speaking with one newspaper her sister says any allegation that court GA story is a hoax is simply untrue. Mona Trevor. Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.