Transcript for Vet lifts lockdown to treat pets

So are pending positive complicated is so many aspects of life for us but. Also Burke rats. Veterinary care has become a special challenge but one that has come up with a solution. Will dances here would want. Hey good morning you guys if you've had to take a pet to the vet during lockdown which I have. You know how incredibly stressful and heartbreaking it is to drop them off at the front door because quarantine rules won't allow you inside but one woman. Some ambition TEs that stress in time sleepy. In hard hit New York City pet owners fearful of bringing their pets to the vet. Anxious to leave their four legged friend alone with the doctor since many places are only allowing curbside patient drop offs but that's where doctor Wendy McCullough comes in veterinarian taking to the streets to help lockdown down at donors. I'm learning stick to Scott says sometimes people got advisory thank you sent us and I'm night. I'm I'm the wrong kind of day experts. But but doing some good nonetheless all by herself and her mobile office a black Chevy Tahoe it's everything I can't is in the right this interest you you should I need to take blood. This one woman operation in high demand these days like any Frontline or safety is the number one priority. They got sue we are mosque instances the six point deficit distance which is difficult and sometimes the lure pop and see dilution is a solution to listen in right. As an indictment how can outright it via. Once inside the New Zealand native never knows what she's going to see. Like Murray the unfortunate feline. Current. Murray had been stuck in this toy acre trade for Alan Murray needed sedation Murray wasn't hit I hit sad. Go in the enormous and I became miss wildlife CX. Mary's doing just fine now by the way and if of that making house calls seems a little white old well. Doctor Wendy's career trajectory is still after working on tourists with major artists like Tina Turner in The Rolling Stones. She made the decision to become a debt in her forties. And senate seat in my crazy Eaton Eaton who if I couldn't get out of school. And somebody itsy you can be forty I think he has will be that decision a life changing one for doctor Wendy and now in a pandemic. An important one for her clients as well. In many cases she's able to provide end of life services to a pet owners with severely sick animals. In a time when their only other option would be dropping their tattered dog off curbside. At an animal hospital. It's also makes it even. Donnie off until I was a kid at this time 'cause a lot of people are isolated and it is yet the body. Doctor Wendy just one person bringing a little bit of humanity and uneasy times but as so many of us know especially now it's nice to have a furry friend around you guys here chatting. These pet owners. You're in quarantine. What does it any how pet company. I think it's everything X. It's a distraction it's company Nady or they're little quirks sickening my Cosmo human. More human indeed in addition to traveling all over NYC to help pets in their homes doctor Wendy also runs. A conservation organization called wild tomorrow fund. Which protects endangered species in Southern Africa one of the very few places that she cannot get you in that black Chevy Tahoe a courtesy guys. The eyes and William engine issue bring humanity and time that in the Sunday independent but also little compassion does pets are family members they are part of the family and they have to be taken care such. Exactly. Thanks well we appreciate it thanks Adam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.