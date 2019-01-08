Transcript for New video shows moment man died in police custody after calling 911

And now to Texas man who died in police custody after calling 911 for help newly released video shows the final moments of Tony temple's lie that's police officers appear to ignore his desperate cries. While he's pinned to the ground the officers or even heard mocking him as he falls unconscious we should warn you this video may be difficult to watch. That's 32 you know Tony Tampa and Dallas begging for help in the final moments of his life. Cynical 911 an office. 116 saying he was suffering from schizophrenia and depression and was off his medication police tried security guards already had. In handcuffs outside historic after guard said he was acting erratically he believed don't. Body cameras video obtained by the Dallas morning news shows officers pinning him to the ground for fourteen minutes he eventually becomes incoherent. The officers are then heard making jokes as timber loses consciousness. What it seemingly not until medics load Tampa onto a stretcher that officers realized he might be in trouble. A minute later a paramedic can be heard telling officers that Tampa. Isn't breathing. Operating. According to reports and medical examiner ruled Tampa's death a homicide due to the toxic effects of cocaine and the stress associated with physical restraint the three officers involved were placed on administrative leave. And indicted last year but the district attorney dropped the charges and has according to the Dallas morning news medical examiners told the grand jury they did not believe the officers acted recklessly and they would not testify to the officers indictment city officials have fought against making the video public since twice sixteenth. But this week a federal judge allowed Fritz release saying the public needs to see. An attorney for campus families is a video proves his death was quote inexcusable. The Dallas Police Department has not commented on the video.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.