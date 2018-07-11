Transcript for Voters turn out in record numbers

Well Americans haven't spoken at the polls in record breaking numbers but a variety of problems forced at least seven states to extend their voting hours. And the issues ranged from bad weather to sheer number of voters who overwhelmed polling places. This morning America has spoken with historic turnout coast to coast. I have been here an hour and a half. There's only another half an hour ahead of me you know. Lines as long as four hours in parts of Georgia enthusiasm described as greater than during a presidential election in Southern California. Were ABC's Matt Gutman has been watching the returns the supervisor here tells me that voter turnout has been so intense and that's one reason. We're seeing lines of ninety minutes or more just outside the door here but the day at the polls not without problems from the downpours in Florida. Two humidity causing this sticky situation. Gobbling up the ballot boxes in North Carolina areas of Knoxville Tennessee briefly lost power so voters used flashlights to cast their ballots. That determination to be heard at the polls also felt among young Americans one exit polls showing 16% of voters say. This was their first time voting. In Tennessee the so called swift lift Taylor swift's endorsement of the democratic fill Brett isn't in the senate race credited with fueling a 700%. Uptick in the youth vote. In Washington DC this recent college grant took the midnight bus home to North Carolina to vote. Because she didn't get her absentee ballot in time. Emily Miller asking her mom to pick her up at the bus station of five BM so she could cast her ballot in get back to DC for work. Finally. Under me. Young and old doing their civic duty Margaret Norwood is a hundred in four years young she was alive when women didn't have the right to vote. And wouldn't miss this opportunity. Of course is that lift from Taylor Swift was not enough Republican Marsha Blackburn easily won that senate race in Tennessee.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.