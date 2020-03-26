Transcript for A warning from coronavirus patients

Chicago resident Michael Bay knows firsthand that the virus shouldn't be underestimated. It fills such and get a eat up all. And then Hofstra. Become pretty wild ass or its change. Or 42 year old thought he was immune because he wasn't considered high risk. By the time he got to the ER he didn't think he would make it. All across the country the Chilean counts are eerily similar in how quickly the disease can strike and how varied the symptoms are. One woman in her forties active until the virus colonized her lungs. I was at that jam marking a house. And then. She and her and not kicked and one thing I did notice that changed I completely lost my sense now. So vicious and Tim commonly with many different complaints but most often fever cough and shortness of breath. I think the thing that's really interesting is that peace is also coming it would nausea vomiting and diarrhea which isn't really something that we would expect these respiratory illnesses. In New Jersey an alarming new cluster of victims nine. Now an urgent warning from the son of the first man in Milwaukee to die from complications of the virus. In the jokes the means Notre Dame broke his home. The this probably get been ravaged and reared order hand looking back Bain said he wished the federal government had taken the virus more seriously earlier Iran. At that whole. A couple weeks and are Hollywood about home already. I would have never been out about yes yes I wouldn't have been at work. Seven days asymptomatic exposing. Hundreds of cheap you. An overnight we learned of another victim Floyd Cardoza world renowned chef who elevated Indian cuisine died from complications from corona virus. He was 59 years old. He died just days after posting a message on line they went to the hospital as a quote precautionary measure. Kenneth Mona so tragic crane I'm thank you.

