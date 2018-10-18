Transcript for Washington Post publishes missing journalist's last op-ed

We begin with what's believed to be the last column from missing Washington Post writer Jamal cash OG. It was published overnight and warns about the lack of free press in the Arab world. As investigators returned to the Saudi consulate worker showed he was last seen we're getting grisly new. About his alleged murder which could escalate of global diplomatic crisis. ABC's shenae Dorman has the latest from Washington where president trump is under increasing pressure to take action good morning to make. Again at an aerial good morning and now more than two weeks since Jamal can show he disappeared we're learning that he told us beyond wake up call to people as he walked into the Saudi consulate horning heard a call if he got under trouble. That was the last time he was seen alive. The Washington Post publishing a final op Ed piece written by journalist Jamal can show he. Received today after he was reported missing in Istanbul. They should be writing about the importance of a free press and warns that governments in the Middle East have been given free rein to continue silencing the media had an increasing rate now disturbing details are emerging about what happened. Inside the Saudi consulate. One of show he's closest friends telling ABC news he not only killed him in the consulate but also in a barbaric way. Is darker path that security officials said they do have audio he says Tehran Kish Lackey telling ABC news Turkish officials told of the tapes reveal when officially walked into the consulate he was given a document to sign he refused and was then killed. The New York Times reporting Turkish authorities CD audio recordings indicate a hit squad. And dismembered tissue beef Turkish authorities release the pictures of fifteen saudis they say traveled to Istanbul the day can show he disappeared. Also reporting among the suspects is an autopsy expert and several others have ties to the Saudi crown prince including one man pictured in Boston Houston and Madrid with difference. President trump says the prince and Saudi king both deny having any knowledge about what happened to could show he. All this is the president and secretary of state Mike Pompeo emphasized the importance of the relationship between the US in the oil rich ally. By giving cover all. With that being said Saudi Arabia's than ever important ally about ours in the Middle East. And president trump said we'll likely know by the end of the week who is responsible for can show he stat. He's expected to be briefed today by secretary of state Pompeo can at an eight Norman following the developments from Washington think you.

