Transcript for Washington Redskins expected to change team name

Out to the breaking news and NFL the league's Washington DC franchise is expected to change its name as early as today the team has resisted calls to change its nickname. Which many say is insensitive to native Americans here's ABC's NASA rocket terra. This morning at Washington's football team on the verge of retiring its name. Multiple reports saying the Redskins will reveal a new nickname as early as today. Players. The and the fellas. Starting to take steps to tell everybody who has Washington nickname on its plat form to. Start scrub and start taking it off which means something come. The franchise has been called the Redskins since 1930 fury before it moved from Boston to Washington in 1937. The name a hotly contested debate for decades. Washington owner Daniel Snyder telling USA today in 2013. It that we will never change the name of the team adding. As a lifelong Redskins fan and I think the Redskins fans understand degree tradition and what it's all about and what it means the recent focus on race relations bringing new scrutiny to the team's name. Even today as I think this this despicable date has not yet changed is the national outrage and disgrace. Earlier this month reports that the team is ditching the native American imagery from its logo after FedEx threatened to pull its stadium right sponsor and Amazon Nike Wal-Mart target discontinuing. The sealed the team's merchandise Snyder then announcing a thorough review of the teen's name. The new name of the team is still unknown bands are sharing their favorites on social media including war years. And rebels tennis amount op and a saint PO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.