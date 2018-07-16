Weekend Rewind: 12 Russian agents indicted for hacking the 2016 US presidential elect

More
Take a look at the top stories from the weekend, including the anticipation of the summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2:26 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weekend Rewind: 12 Russian agents indicted for hacking the 2016 US presidential elect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56614319,"title":"Weekend Rewind: 12 Russian agents indicted for hacking the 2016 US presidential elect","duration":"2:26","description":"Take a look at the top stories from the weekend, including the anticipation of the summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.","url":"/WNN/video/weekend-rewind-12-russian-agents-indicted-hacking-2016-56614319","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.