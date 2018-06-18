Transcript for Weekend Rewind: Federal judge reverses Manafort's bail

Man it's been a busy weekend for news headlines would politics once again taking front and center so. We also got to witness say surprise musical collaboration. Here now our weekend rewind. Donning a reversal of fortune. Home and a fort the man who ran president Donald Trump's campaign. Federal judge Amy Berman Jackson revoked men afford bail he immediately sending him to jail already under house arrest was travel restrictions. Connection with the money laundering and pray for our drug. The former top campaign chairman was recently a key. Cartoon just special counsel claims it meant a one man the FBI says it's time to rest intelligent. Tipped to get them to. That's the deadly incident outside of a Kansas City court house. We heard a pop that just happened so fast at 11:15 AM Friday two officers transporting prisoners were hearing when they were overcome by and Amy heated area next to the building 35 year old deputy Patrick roar our seven year veteran of the force. Killed and overnight 44 year old deputy Teresa king who served thirteen years. Passed away from her injuries in the hospital this suspect also wounded in the struggle authorities combing surveillance video from clues about what may have sparked. The violent confrontation. Very latest a high tech companies and prosecutors say what's up fried. Founder and former CEO of narratives Elizabeth Holmes and her ex president Amish no money. Indicted on criminal charges for allegedly defrauding investors. Out of hundreds of millions of dollars federal prosecutors say homes involved wanna engaged in a scheme to defraud doctors and patients. Legend of two of them knowingly lied about the accuracy and reliability of some of their products. In Beijing the Chinese Government is retaliate against the US in the spiralling trade dispute between the two countries China saying it will impose tariffs on fifteen billion dollars of the US products. No surprise daisy and be unsafe unprecedented parents LL art history for you Hamlin and I am well I can plan. Only between beat and husband locals JE EZ can shoot a music video that's absolutely. While not too shabby at all as you get the album yet I did not I did not either I'm excited to hear we gotta get dominant yeah.

