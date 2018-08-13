Transcript for Weekend Rewind: Man steals plane

Was certainly a busy weekend and it all started without bizarre playing test. Then we also learned how you can steal twenty marvel movies in theaters here now your weekend every running. Employees somehow commandeer in the cockpit of that and keep prop plane. At the controls 49 year old horizon airlines employee Richard Russell a member of the airline's ground crew. Common during the plane Friday night pursued by fighter jets ready to shoot him down. As controllers tried talking him down. The flight ended in a fiery crash. DC authorities do not want a race Ryan right on the president's course in. Tonight on the eve of the anniversary of the deadly protests in Charlottesville then shocked the nation president trump is calling for unity. Tweeting the riots in Charlottesville a year ago results leading senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation I condemn all types of races and an acts of violence. Peace to all Americans. Major court victory for a terminally ill school grounds keeper of the first cancer patient to take months on Tel one of the world's largest pesticide companies to court wins his case. To the tune of 289. Million dollars. Causes way we've. It is differences before the jury finds months on telling the the makers of roundup did not provide sufficient warnings about potential risk and the product was a substantial factor in his illness. And new York Republican congressman Chris Collins who was indicted on insider trading charges earlier this week she's standing his reelection campaign wildfires raging out west. The fires the work of an alleged arsonists now behind bars. About 29. At least fourteen large fires burning across California. New wild fires erupt into the. They're coming up on the tenth anniversary of the marvel cinematic universe and marvel studios is thinking big holding a film festival to be held in select IMAX theaters how. All twenty titles will be shown including three that have never receive the IMAX treatment Iron Man. The incredible Hulk and Captain America the first avenger the fun run from August 30 to September 6. Interest saying we'll have to go and took about an amendment they. OK there's been.

