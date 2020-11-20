Transcript for Weekend rundown

Like everything else this year the 20/20 NBA draft is a far cry from what are used to seeing in attacks. Memo. Got your on the farm. You get that. You're this clip of a young LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony at the 2003 draft going viral ahead of this year's search for the next NBA superstar. First pick of round one. It's any Edwards going to the Minnesota Timberwolves the Georgia native who lost his mother and grandmother to cancer. Just months apart celebrating with his so called angels after the huge announcement. My grandmother's right here him among these right here and a certain. With the collaboration and I got my grandmother's name among the asserts. There would be it was an emotional night for so many. Well the thing go and without him what would not be here. Obi topping going to the knicks and Erin these men going to the Celtics. Foreshadowing in his green plaid suit perhaps but style proved a theme even if he's up and comers were joining us in the living room every Halliburton going to be kings. Deserving of a crowned though for this pattern sue the fashion was flashy is so many eyes were on look mellow ball going in tonight. Bowl selected third overall going to the Charlotte hornets he and his older brother becoming the first ever sibling duo selected the top five of the NBA draft the ball Finley basketball dynasty continuing. But family what's the name of the game across the board like own yet gut O Kong grew Southern California. And went whole Anthony got drafted by the Orlando Magic see if you can spot the celebrity supporters here on the right side of the screen in the. He that was Hollywood director and New York Knicks fan Spike Lee apparently there to celebrate coal Anthony because he's an old friend of Cole's father. Who played for it you guessed it that mixed. What this bike wheel route for now when the magic played an extent you act as the knicks spend that he had been. And live like thirty plus years as but congrats to the young man who worked so hard as we now becomes a lot of responsibilities. Good luck. Days.

