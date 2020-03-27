Transcript for We’ve all been standing back

Cindy could say it's is a photographer capturing the families in her north Texas community. During this unique moment in history families quarantined at home together posing on their porches. Cindy snapping pics from a distance appropriate of the times it's all part of the front porch project started by a photographer in Boston. Inspiring others like Cindy whose focus is on lifting spirits. I want to get involved because I don't want anything peoples he also look for her and some great blessings in the middle. Can't get a his cousins Sony people feel. Isolated and afraid. Now the front porch project is blowing up in popularity. At this developer access project I'm pretty good and within three or four hours ahead forty by the only service. And we tests. Photographers everywhere keeping busy and keeping spirits up. From Canada to Atlanta and everywhere in between families joining and like Nikki Schaefer is swimming in Wisconsin. The ones he is I'd gotten zest for flattened out. That's pretty art or drew around home right now. Fund sherbet the photos meaning even more to the families in men especially in a time like this I know it's something that night PME. Kirk for kids are thirteen patents and so this is going be something. Arm we'll talk about. Ian that future. Back in Tex is Cindy and heard Stanley showing up in a minivan with signs of encouragement for their next photo shoot helping out the best way that they know how. My hope is that these images people who remember and that. Even though her heart rumor needs to hear all of us together. So instead asking can't we. Pedro these portraits so many of these efforts instead they donate to a local food banks are shelters. Paint act of kindness forward guys. I love that's all of the front porch project.

