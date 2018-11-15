Transcript for Winter weather turns deadly

And we begin with a brutal winter like awakening for millions of Americans right now a powerful storm is moving from the deep south into the midwest and New England. Dumping snow sleet ice as well as flooding rain and threatening to make a mess of this morning's commute. This morning more than 100 million Americans precinct four winter like wallop. The storm already turning deadly. The store must losing control on an icy highway near Memphis slipping over killing two senior citizens more than forty other people injured almost. Gary I mean I want to new lows is slide. Ismail wants in the in this sect is being is perfect in those speed. Further south the storm shattering records parts of Louisiana getting their earliest snowfall in 68 years. Overnight the Saint Louis area expected to wake up to as much as six inches of snow and from Georgia to the Carolinas it's the rain causing problems this woman already paddle boarding. In her backyard. Face broke and then when we look at the next morning. Thankfully engulfed. Back here. Some areas hit hard by hurricane Florence are in the storm zone yet again and North Carolina car dealer rushed to move 600 cars off is lot. Worried about flooding today from a nearby creek. Between the two hurricanes not knowing what they were gonna. Bring to us we we have to be for cautiously moved the vehicles. Inland areas bracing for freezing rain that could bring down trees and power lines. Assaults readers already out in the Pittsburgh area public work crews started their work. At 3 AM. What we are prepared for his were a lot of vice around rush hour in the morning cities from Washington to Boston will feel the brunt of the storm later today. Just in time for the evening rush hour according to ABC senior meteorologist rob Marciano. The coastal low then taping taking shape. And in Philadelphia New York evening rush is going to be slick with snow and parts of the interior northeast could see more than half a foot of snow. And of course we're heading into busy holiday travel week he can also expect delays at several airports from the midwest to the East Coast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.