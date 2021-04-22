Transcript for Wintry weather across parts of the country

This morning a late April blast of winter like weather shattering low temperature records in creating deadly conditions on the road. This dash cam video showing a 22 vehicle pileup in Wisconsin and icy interstate 41. A semi trucks tourists to avoid another Jack knifed truck on the left on the right of the cars were seen crashing. The semi then hit a plow truck flipping it over. Police say at least one person was killed in the wreck one driver reported white out conditions at the time. The rigors Doug is an all Apple's. Going. Old or you don't know what are you could see there was just a boom in order to can be worn out. More than a month into spring to blast the bitter quote stretches from the midwest. Up into the north east. Hail and rain pounded the pavement in Union City. Where the feel like temperatures were in the 20s this morning and in the thirties it's force south as Birmingham Alabama. I Churchill Downs and move the horse trainer for preparing for the Kentucky Derby in just nine days. With snow on the iconic twin spires kind of rare right to spread damage here is it we're never think Jay uses different. On the good news is for most of the country a warmup is on the way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.