Transcript for Woman suspected of sending ricin to White House arrested

Overnight in arrests made in connection with the letter sent to the White House containing the deadly poison rice at. The FBI confirming to ABC news that a woman was taken into custody in buffalo as she tried to enter the US from Canada. Investigators announced this weekend that a suspicious letter addressed to the president had been intercepted at an off site facility that screens mail. Inside the envelope rice and are highly toxic poise in the can cause organ failure in debt. The woman under arrest has not been identified. It's not the first time authorities have arrested someone accused of sending Bryson least letters to the White House. And 2018 a navy bettering confessed to sending envelopes to president trump and members of his administration that contained a poison. And and 2014 a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with rice in to president. Obama. This morning it's still unclear wind that letter was sent to the White House report saying authorities are also investigating similar packages sent to address is in Texas. Kenneth injury outs for say there in Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.