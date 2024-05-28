1 million Palestinians have now fled Rafah after airstrike attack

One million Palestinians have fled Rafah in the past three weeks in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

May 28, 2024

