10 killed in supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado

The names of the nine civilian victims and one police officer killed in Monday’s mass shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, Colorado, were released Tuesday. The community mourns their loss.
8:00 | 03/24/21

