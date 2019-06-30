Transcript for 10-year-old girl who was born without hands threw the first pitch at a baseball game

Finally tonight, the amazing 10-year-old girl we recently introduced you to. Once again in the spotlight. Her new all-star moment, "America strong." A very special ceremonial first pitch. Reporter: 10-year-old Sara Hinesley didn't break a sweat heading to the mound at Camden yards. Sara has no hands. But appeared fearless, throwing out the first pitch. I just try my hardest and put my mind to it. Reporter: We first met Sara two months ago. Her perfect cursive winning her a national handwriting award. Showing us she can overcome any obstacle. From creating arts and crafts, to rock climbing, and even riding a bike. Things I can't do, I try to figure out what way I could do it and try my best to make it work. Reporter: Sara is adopted, arriving from China just five years ago, speaking only mandarin. Her sister Veronica, also adopted. She's from Russia. They have a special handshake and an amazing bond. Any time I fail, I just keep doing it. With Veronica cheering on me, I could always get to the top. Thank you! Reporter: So when the Baltimore Orioles asked Sarah to throw out the first pitch at the home game on Friday, she jumped at the chance. I felt happy, excited, and I was a little bit nervous. Reporter: Sister Veronica right by her side. But I was proud to be there. Reporter: The two sharing their motto tonight. Be good, be mighty, do your I want other kids with disabilities to see that when you try your best, you can do anything. By the way, the Orioles winning that game. No doubt Sarah's magic at work. Thank you for watching. I'm whit Johnson in New York.

