Over 100 Palestinians killed in aid convoy, Gaza officials say

Gazan officials claim over 100 people waiting for food aid were killed by Israeli troops. Israeli officials contend residents had stormed the food trucks and many were trampled during the stampede.

February 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live